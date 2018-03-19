LUCKNOW: While Yogi Adityanath government was counting its achievements on completing a year in office, the opposition -- Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samja Party (BSP)—rated the government’s performance as dismal calling it a failure on all fronts here on Monday.

While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav ridiculed state government’s slogan – Ek Saal, Nayee Misal (one year, new examples) – claiming that Yogi government failed to fulfil even a single promise it had made at the time of 2017 Assembly elections, BSP chief Mayawati too hummed the same tune calling it – Ek saal, Buri Misaal (a year of bad examples) -- which was reflected in the outcome of recently-concluded bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the two Lok Sabha seats which were vacated respectively by Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Maurya.

“BJP government has hardly anything to present as achievement of the last one year. However, they have shown immense confidence in deceiving and lying to the people of the state,” claimed Akhilesh. The SP chief added that though the present dispensation kept criticising previous SP government’s projects and schemes but it hijacked all of them with changed nomencaluture drawing the entire credit.

On an empathetic note , the SP chief said that all the sections of society were feeling cheated by the rhetorics of the government. “Farmer, youth, minorities, traders, poor and deprived were

utterly disappointed with this government which they had equipped with such a huge majority.

On the other, BSP chief Mayawati tried to flag out the dissent of Suheldev Bharitaya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar claiming that BJP allies were already disenchanted and were speaking against the saffron party.

In fact, Rajbhar boycotted the function organised by the state government on the occasion of completing one year in office and criticised state government in media terming its machinery of being corrupt and not able to deliver for the poor.

Mayawati accused the CM of focusing more on his puja (worship) than serving crores of poor. “The CM was mostly engaged in attending religious festivals. Serving the poor was a a worship in itself,” Mayawati said while reading out a press statement to media persons.