NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against state-run Canara Bank's former CMD and five of his colleagues for cheating the bank in 2014 in collusion with a Delhi-based firm by defaulting over Rs 68.38 crore loan.

The agency filed the chargesheet in a special CBI court here against former Chairman and Managing Director R.K. Dubey, former Executive Directors Ashok Kumar Gupta and V.S. Krishna Kumar, former Deputy General Manager Mukesh Mahajan, former Chief General Manager T. Sreekanthan and former Assistant General Manager Upendra Dubey.

Delhi-based private firm Occasion Silver Pvt Ltd and its two directors Kapil Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta were also named in the chargesheet on the allegations of cheating the bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on January 27, 2016 against Occasion Silver, its two directors and unknown public servants and private persons under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

It was alleged that the private firm - dealing in wholesale and retail trading of silver jewellery, diamond, gold jewellery, imitation jewellery, gift items and crockery items - had cheated Canara Bank's Kamla Nagar Branch in north Delhi by defaulting loan worth Rs 68.38 crore sanctioned to it in 2013, a CBI official said.

"The loan was sanctioned in December 2013, and disbursed within the next three months. It turned NPA (Non Performing Asset) on September 29, 2014 within one year of its opening and the funds were siphoned off through a chain of alleged bogus transactions facilitated by fake sister concerns, family members and bank officials including the top executives.

"It was also revealed during investigation that there was a nexus between the bank officials with the private persons which led to the perpetration of the fraud," the official said.

Through a statement, the CBI clarified: "The public is reminded that the findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial."