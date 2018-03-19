MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, today alleged that a Shiv Sena worker committed suicide while blaming his extreme step on demonetisation and GST.

The senior Congress leader raised the issue in the Lower House and targeted the Uddhav Thackeray-led party while asking why it was still supporting the NDA government even after the alleged suicide of its worker over the Centre's policies.

"Rahul Phalake, a Shiv Sena worker from Karad tehsil of Satara district, committed suicide on March 16.

Phalake, in his last post on social media, has elaborated his reasons and put the blame on demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST)," Vikhe-Patil said.

"Both the decisions were imposed by the Union government and today, some opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA (government)," he said.

Why is the Shiv Sena still supporting the BJP when one of its party workers has been a victim of such decisions? Vikhe Patil asked.

The Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Responding to it, Sunil Prabhu (of the Shiv Sena) said his party will support the no-confidence motion only if it is in the interest of the nation.

"The no confidence motion is moved by the TDP, but it has been moved over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. Bihar had demanded it, but it got nothing. The Sena will not support such a motion, just because one state's demands are not addressed," Prabhu said.

"The Sena will support a no-confidence motion if it is in the interest of nation, but certainly not any politically motivated motion," he said.

Ending its four-year-old alliance with the BJP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had on March 16 pulled out of the NDA over the Centre's refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and simultaneously moved a no-trust motion in Parliament.