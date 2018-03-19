NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment, saying his 'achche din' PR would take a beating, after a Nobel laureate warned India of mass unemployment.

"The Nobel prize winning economist, Paul Krugman confirms what we've been saying for over two years now. Mass unemployment is the biggest threat India faces. Unfortunately, we have a PM who lives in denial. Afraid his "Acche Din" PR will take a beating," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi used a media report quoting Krugman's warning that the India story could end with mass unemployment.

The Congress chief has been attacking the Modi government over its "failure" to provide two crore jobs every year as promised by Modi, and has alleged that it has instead taken away a lot of jobs due to its decision of demonetisation and "ill-conceived" implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).