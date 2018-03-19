Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launch a book on completion of one year of BJP government at a function at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday.(PTI)

Lucknow: Drawing an analogy with Lord Hanuman, who had burnt Ravan’s Lanka, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reiterated his commitment to root out ‘inherent’ corruption prevailing in the system. While drawing a detailed picture of his achievements on completing one year in office on Monday, the CM asserted that like Lord Hanuman, he was sent to burn down the ‘Lanka’ of corruption and anarchy in the state.

In an indirect reference to a controversial tweet by SP MLC Anand Bhadauria who had compared Yogi with a monkey, the CM responded by saying: “Some people are scared of monkeys. I must remind them that a monkey is here as well to destroy the corrupt system at any cost.”

While addressing a function to mark his government’s one year in office, the CM claimed that his government had packed off over 400 officers tainted with corruption, retiring them compulsorily

since he assumed charge in the state. He reiterated his government’s commitment to continue the campaign against corruption. Yogi Adityanath also launched an anti-corruption portal wherein anyone can post complaints, pictures and videos as proof of corruption.

He underlined that fact that one year was not enough to rate the performance of a government, Yogi Adityanath flayed previous SP and BSP dispensations for devising faulty policies which drew wedge

among communities, divided the society on caste line and also promoted corruption and nepotism.

“We got a state with empty coffers, and a system ridden lawlessness, anarchy and nepotism,” he stated and added that he and his team were trying to improve the situation with whatever little resources

were handed over to him.

Releasing a booklet of achievements, highlighting the steps taken to improve law and order, power sector, infrastructure, industry and education, the CM announced his government plans to create around 4 lakh jobs in various departments including police, local bodies, government schools and other

administrative set ups.

Speaking on the occasion, UP governor Ram Naik expressed his satisfaction over the working style of Yogi government and adherence to his advices which he gave to the CM from time-to-time to the

benefit of people..



CM gears up MLAs, ministers for RS polls

Lucknow: After losing Gorakhpur and Phulpur, CM Yogi Adityanath doesn’t want to leave anything to chance in upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, so exhorted all his MLAs and ministers to gear up for the next

battle on cards on March 23.

Addressing the ministers and the party leaders at a hurriedly called full cabinet meeting, Adityanath appealed them to take the achievements and performance of the government to the public.

However, rebel minister, and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who vent his ire against the government in media and also boycotted one year celebrations, stayed away from the crucial meeting. The chief minister said that he was confident that the cohesion and coordination between the organisation and the

government would continue in the days to come and both the wings would work for people’s welfare.

On this occasion, Adityanath cautioned the ministers and MLAs for the scheduled Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 23 asking them to be present in Lucknow. The CM also called upon the ministers to visit the respective districts they were assigned and work in tandem with the party organisation to mitigate peoples’ problems.