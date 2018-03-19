NEW DELHI: Noted music composer Illaiyaraja, Hindutava thinker Parameswaran Parameswaran and 41 other prominent personalities will the conferred with the prestigious Padma awards of 2018 by President Ram Nath Kovind here tomorrow.

The function will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here with the attendance of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues besides others, an official said.

Keeping its promise of honouring "unsung heroes", the government this year honoured with Padma awards several personalities who served the poor, set up free schools and popularised tribal arts globally.

This year, as many as 84 Padma awards were announced, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).

The list comprises three Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 72 Padma Shri awards, the official said.

The awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year.

They are given in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.

The remaining awardees of the Padma awards 2018 will be conferred with the honour at another special function to be held on April 2.