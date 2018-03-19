The mangled Toyota Innova in which the seven doctors were travelling. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Three doctors from AIIMS who were enroute to Agra were killed when their MUV crashed into a Canter mini truck at 2.30 am on Saturday on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura.

Doctors Yashpreet Singh, Himbala and Harshad Wankhade died on the spot. Ironically, the seven doctors were going to Agra to celebrate Wankhade’s birthday on the fateful day.

Doctors Catherin Halam, Mahesh Kumar, Jitender Mourya and Abhinava Singh—who suffered grave injuries—were shifted to nearby Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center for treatment.

“It seems the driver fell asleep as it was 2.30 am when the accident occurred. The group was heading to celebrate their senior colleague Harshad Wankhade’s birthday,” said a senior police offic.

The bodies of the three who died were taken to a nearby government mortuary.

“All the people in the Innova were asleep during the crash, whose impact was such that it was mangled and it took half an hour for them to be taken out,” the official added. Catherin, whose hip was dislocated in the accident, has been operated upon by doctors. The others have fractured limbs.