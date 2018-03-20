SHILLONG: The body of an RTI activist was found near a bridge in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district today, a senior police official said.

Eastern Range Deputy Inspector General of Police A R Mawthoh said a metal wrench was found next to the body of Poipynhun Mawjaw and preliminary probe suggests that Mawjaw was hit on the head with that leading to his death.

The motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained, the DIG said.

Mawjaw had moved the high court against certain companies alleging that these firms set up plants on forest land violating rules.

He also headed a social organization, the Jaintia Youth Front.

His killing was condemned by fellow RTI activists in the state demanding top level inquiry into the case.