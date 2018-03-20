A photo of 17-year-old Junaid Khan who was lynched on a train, moments before his death, shared on social media.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a plea seeking CBI probe into the Ballabhgarh mob lynching case in which 17-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death in June

last year.

A bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and M M Shantanagoudar also stayed the trial in the Faridabad court and sought a reply from the Haryana government and the CBI on the plea filed by Junaid’s father Jalaluddin.

Challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s November 27 order turning down the plea for a CBI probe into the matter, Jalaluddin sought the accused be booked under offences of hate crimes.The apex court’s decision came after the High Court dismissed the appeal against the single-bench judgment that had rejected Jalaluddin’s plea for a CBI probe. The division bench had dismissed the plea on the question of maintainability and the family was, then, given two-week time to approach the Supreme Court.

Junaid, who had boarded a Mathura-bound train from Delhi, was stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers and cousins, was returning home to Khandawali village after shopping for Eid in Delhi. His body was dumped near Asaoti village in Haryana’s Faridabad district.