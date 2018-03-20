LUCKNOW: Five persons, including three women, a man and a child, were killed and dozens injured when a tractor trolley laden with devotees fell on the road from Railway Over Bridge in Manaknagar locality here on Tuesday. Injured were rushed to trauma Centre where half a dozen persons were said to be critical.

Taking cognizance of the mishap, CM Yogi Aditynath expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next kin of those who lost life in the accident and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

As per the sources, around 55 devotees onboard tractor trolley were on way back Kannauj after paying obeisance at Dewa Sharif, a revered shrine of Haji Waris Ali Shah in Barabanki district, 35 km away

from sate capital Lucknow, when the trolley driver lost control and it came down with passengers on the road from Manakpur Raliway Over Bridge. Five persons died on the spot and rest 50 sustained injuries with a few being critical.

All the passengers belonged to Bachrajpur village in Kannauj district and were returning to their village from Barabanki

On getting the information of the mishap, senior officers of Lucknow police rushed to the accident site and rescued the injured who were rushed to the trauma centre of King Georges’ Medical University

(KGMU).

Samajwadi Party chief Akhiesh Yadav and his wife and Kannauj MP Dimpe Yadav also expressed grief over the deaths and sent their condolences to the bereaved families while wishing the injured a quick

recovery.