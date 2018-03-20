PORT BLAIR: The Andaman and Nicobar region of Indian Coast Guard today said that Indian Coast Guard has rescued 59 lives in Andaman Sea in last one year.

There are total three Maritime Rescue Co-ordinating Centres(MRCC) in India and are manned 24x7 by Indian Coast Guard to tackle any eventualities over sea. Three MRCCs provides search and rescue services over the vast area of 40 lakh sq.km of Indian Ocean amongst which MRCC, Port Blair covers 9 lakh sq.km through which world’s busiest International shipping lanes are crossing.

“It has successfully co-ordinated rescue of 3088 lives since inception and has played important role during mass rescue operations such as the tsunami and cyclones. During past one year alone, Indian Coast Guard has rescued 59 lives in Andaman Sea. The noble service rendered by ICG in saving 11 crew lives of ITT Panther was also recognised and rewarded by the Lt. General during last Independence Day,” Commandant Dalip Singh, the Public Relations Officer of Indian Coast Guard in Andaman informed media today.

Commandant Singh added that Andaman and Nicobar Islands have peculiar geographical location in Bay of Bengal, and are surrounded by vast Ocean all around.

“Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) pass through Andaman seas and are lifeline for the of world economy. These SLOCs connect East/Southeast Asia to Europe, Africa & Asia and almost 250 ships pass through these lanes while crossing Andaman sea and is crucial not only to the economy, but also for the image of our Nation,” he added.

With tremendous advancement of technology in recent times, shipping accidents have declined world over by almost 45% during the past decade but a lot more needs to be done. This region has seen tremendous increase in air traffic as well; approx 800 aircrafts cross overhead Andaman Sea for their destinations in South & South East Asia.

“Indian Coast Guard has been entrusted with the responsibility for co-ordinating the search and rescue operations over the Indian Search & Rescue Region. Considering importance of search and rescue

operations and approaching Monsoon season, a SAR (Search and Rescue) exercise has been planned off Port Blair on 21 Mar 2018, preceded by tabletop exercise on 19 Mar. This exercise will be an effort towards training and will help in synchronising various Govt agencies on SAR and mass rescue operations, in compliance with A&N Regional Search and Rescue plan and National Maritime SAR manual,” the PRO added.