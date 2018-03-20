NEW DELHI: Refuting allegations of disrupting the House, the Left and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) today accused the government of "orchestrating a din" in the Lok Sabha to stop discussions on the no-confidence motion.

The Left and the TMC, who are supporting the no-confidence motion brought in by the YSR Congress and the TDP, today held the ruling BJP responsible for not letting the House run properly.

"The rules can not be selectively implied. If the House is not in order, whose responsibility is it? Din is been orchestrated by the government. Whenever the government wants, they go silent," CPI (M) leader Mohammad Salim said.

The TMC accused the government of putting up lame excuses for not holding discussions on the no-confidence motion.

"The Speaker is duty-bound to take up the no-confidence motion, whether the House is in order or not. There is no rule saying that motion can not be taken up if the House is not in order," TMC leader Derek O'Brien told reporters.

The TMC also attacked the parliamentary affairs minister for not been able to bring the House to order.

"We have not received a single phone call from him or the ruling party. There is no serious attempt to reach out to the opposition. It is his responsibility to run the House," O' Brien said.

In their morning meeting today, all opposition parties had decided to work out a floor coordination to put pressure on the government to take up the no-confidence motion in the House.