NEW DELHI: With a view to attract more tourists towards the Northeast, the government has signed four agreements for creating hospitality micro-entrepreneurs across key destinations in the region.The MoUs were signed on behalf of the North Eastern Council (NEC), the North East Tourism Development Council (NETDC) and two key livelihood initiatives, North East Rural Livelihood Project (NERLP) and North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Project (NERCORMP).

Union minister Jitendra Singh said development of the Northeast is of prime importance for the overall inclusive growth of India, and tourism development has always been one of the key focus areas. “These MoUs with Airbnb are a step towards achieving our aim of doubling tourist growth rate in the next three years, by creating more sustainable accommodation options and enhancing the hospitality service standards in the region.”

Officials said the agreements aim at creating hospitality micro-entrepreneurs across key destinations in the Northeast.Under the MoUs, the NEC, NETDC and Airbnb agreed to expand tourism in the Northeast of India, to improve the quality of homestay facilities and unique properties, to provide and to promote outstanding tourism resources and to cooperate for improving the regulatory environment for home sharing in the region.

The agreements were also signed for strategic partnerships by the NERLP and NERCORMP with Airbnb to generate technology-enabled livelihood opportunities in tourism and hospitality for micro-entrepreneurs in the North East of India, and to help low-income families monetize their existing assets through home sharing.