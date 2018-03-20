CHENNAI: Rail passengers can now make their end-to-end travel bookings including cabs through IRCTC rail-connect mobile application.The rail-connect mobile application, launched by the Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has been provided with the additional facility of cab booking from Monday. The IRCTC has tied up with OLA Cab in this connection.

After logging on to the application, the user has to click on the services in the home page and choose cab booking. The facility will be available for 102 cities across India including all major cities in Tamil Nadu.

The passengers can book travel seven days in advance depending upon the arrival and departure of trains. “Now passengers will have doorstep connectivity through mobile application. The cab travel fares would remain the same as travel booked through OLA Cab,” added official sources.

In October 2014, the IRCTC launched an Android mobile application mainly for booking the general reservation tickets, that too, between 8 am and 12 pm. Later, the mobile application was upgraded and re-launched in December 2016 with additional features. However, Tatkal bookings were introduced from January 2017 with the 30 minutes’ restriction for sleeper and AC classes.

The mobile application became popular among rail commuters in April 2017, after the railways removed the 30 minutes’ restriction for booking the Tatkal tickets through application.