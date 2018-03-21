NEW DELHI: Demanding special status for Bihar, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) MP Pappu Yadav on Wednesday gave a notice to Lok Sabha Secretary-General asking for urgent discussion on it.

Earlier on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he had not given up the demand for special status to Bihar since he first raised the issue 13 years ago.

"I had written to the then prime minister for a special status to Bihar in 2005, shortly after assuming power in the state. A year later, we got a resolution passed in the state assembly to the effect. Since then, the demand has been raised by us relentlessly and I have not strayed for even a second," Kumar told media.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party MPs are continuing their protest in the Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till tomorrow owing to the protests.