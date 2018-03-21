In this file photo, opposition members protest during the ongoing budget session of Parliament in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday could not take up a no-confidence motion for a fourth consecutive day amid din even as the government said it was prepared for it.

The notices for the Motion of No Confidence had been given by Thota Narasimham of the Telugu Desam party (TDP) and Y.V. Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress.

After the papers were laid on the table of House amid the din, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar requested the members sloganeering near the Speaker's podium to go back to their seats.

"I request all honourable members to go back to their seats and allow the conduct of normal business. We are ready to discuss everything including the no-confidence motion," Kumar said.

"Our government has confidence in the House and outside as well," he said.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then said she was "duty bound" to bring the notices on no-confidence before the House.

As the din became louder, Mahajan said she would not be able to count the members supporting the motion amid noisy protests.

With members protesting near the Speaker's podium raising placards, Mahajan expressed her inability in counting the members that were standing supporting the motion.

"Unless the House is in order, I would not be in a position to count 50 heads. I cannot see anything around here, how would I count... I have to ascertain whether the leave has to be granted or not," she said.

The House was then adjourned for the day.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till 12 p.m., after it met at 11 a.m., amid similar protests.