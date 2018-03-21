Police bust cheating racket in Uttar Pradesh, four MBBS students held
By ANI | Published: 21st March 2018 03:04 PM |
Last Updated: 21st March 2018 03:04 PM | A+A A- |
MEERUT: Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested four college students for running a cheating racket.
The racket was allegedly being run by final year MBBS students of Chaudhary Charan Singh University (formerly Meerut University) since 2014.
Just four days ago, a cheating racket was busted in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district.