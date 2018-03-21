JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will launch a Vikas Yatra next month covering all 200 assembly constituencies in the state.

The decision to undertake the state-wide developmental tour from April 15 was taken in today's Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, said state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar.

"The yatra will kick-off from April 15 from the tribal- dominated division of Udaipur to highlight BJP government's achievements in the state.

Local MLAs, MPs and minister-in-charge of the districts would accompany the chief minister during her tour that would culminate in July," said Khimsar.

The party leaders are being apprised of the impending plans for the yatra, slated in the run-up to forthcoming assembly elections likely to be held by year end.

This would be Raje's third yatra since 2003 when she first took over BJP's reins in the state.

She had earlier undertaken Parivartan Yatra and Suraj Sankal Yatra.