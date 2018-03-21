INDORE: Seven persons of a gang allegedly involved in gun running were arrested today and 26 firearms, along with eight live cartridges, were recovered from them, police said.

Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanachari Mishra said that Malkhan Singh Sikligar, who manufactures arms illegally in neighbouring Dhar district and sells them in Indore, was arrested from Pandrinath area here on a tip off.

Sikligar's interrogation led to the arrest of six more persons, police said.

They have been identified as Ashish Saini, Dharmendra Maliwad, Gajendra Singh Chouhan, Dilip Patel, Vinay Yadav and Rahul Chourasia, the official said.

"The gang was involved in illegal arms deals in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh apart from Madhya Pradesh," Mishra said.

Those arrested are residents of neighbouring Dhar, Badwani and Khargone districts of west Madhya Pradesh, he said.