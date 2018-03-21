BANDA: A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village here, police said today.

The victim had gone to attend to nature's call yesterday when one Kuldeep allegedly raped her, Baberu Circle Officer Om Prakash said.

When the girl raised an alarm, locals rushed there and caught hold of him.

They later handed him over to the police, the CO said.

The youth tried to kill himself by consuming poison after being caught but he was immediately rushed to a hospital, he said.

The girl was sent for medical examination, the CO added.