Private airline’s new services delayed

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) deciding to ground a number of Airbus A-320 neo aircraft of Indigo Airlines, the private airline’s plans to connect Bhopal with Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai and Nagpur have been delayed.

The DGCA decision came after one of the aircraft suffered mid-air engine failure, leading to an emergency landing by the plane at the Ahmedabad airport recently. Sources say the company wanted to begin its services with small planes such as turboprop aircraft, but owing to shortage of aircraft in the wake of the DGCA decision, the airline’s available fleet may be deployed first to normalise current operations.

Regional plan put on back burner

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has put the Capital Region Plan on the back burner owing to the year-end Assembly polls, consequently putting on hold plans to construct 90-metre-wide high-speed roads connecting the state capital with Vidisha, Bina, Hoshangabad, Pachore, Raisen and Jabalpur. Sources in the Directorate of Town and Country Planning confided that if the plan was published now, at least six months would be required for inviting objections and suggestions. By then the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections would come into force, making implementation of the plan impossible.

500-plus govt staff to be relocated to Old City

At least 550 of the 3,000-odd government employees whose houses in TT Nagar area are being demolished to make way for the Smart City project are not being shifted to the promised high-rise apartments in a new township. They might instead be shifted to flats built by Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) near Galla Mandi in the old city. The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited and BDA are likely to sign an agreement under which the smart city company will buy 550 flats in BDA’s Mahalaxmi Residential Complex.

No new hospitals in residential areas

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning has proposed that no new private hospitals and nursing homes be allowed in residential areas in the Madhya Pradesh capital. The proposed ban will also apply to pathology labs and clinics on plots smaller than 4,000 square feet. The ban has been proposed due to objections from citizens to hospitals being allowed to function in residential areas. The proposal

to amend the Bhopal Development Plan (Master Plan 2005) was recently forwarded to the state government for approval.

Man held for duping people

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Bhopal for allegedly duping five people of Rs 1.96 lakh on the pretext of providing them contractual jobs with public sector major BHEL. The man was caught by the victims and handed over to the Piplani police. The accused has been identified as Anil Singh, who lives in Barkheda area of Bhopal. Singh, an ex-BHEL employee who lost his job for some reason, not only promised the five people jobs, but also gave them ID cards and gate passes of contractual employees to convince them that they had got the jobs.