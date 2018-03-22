SRINAGAR: Blinded by pellets, 16-year-old Insha Mushtaq joined a special course for the visually challenged at Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar on Wednesday, having cleared her matriculation exam in January this year.

“I am very excited. I got my admission in 11th class in Delhi Public School, and today is my first day in the school,” Insha said while heading to school.

Insha was hit by pellets in both eyes at home in Sedow village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on July 11 2016, three days after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces.

She was watching protests against Wani’s killing from a window when security personnel fired pellets towards her.

She underwent several surgeries, both in the Valley and outside the state, but the doctors failed to restore her vision.

At DPS, Insha would learn Braille, computers and English. She would be staying at Rajbagh in Srinagar with her mother. A school official said Insha had enrolled in the Special Education Needs (SEN) wing of the school.

“Insha’s education level will first be upgraded to the standard of the Central Board of Secondary Education before she starts formal educational in the school,” he said.

The SEN unit classifies students into two categories and then an individualized education plan is devised for each student.

Nadir Ali, Director of the Center for Peace and Justice (CPJ), facilitated Insha’s enrolment in DPS.

He said CPJ would bear the boarding and lodging expenses of Insha.