NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved closure of India Development Foundation of Overseas Indians (IDF-OI) to enhance synergies in channelising diaspora's contributions to government's flagship programmes such as National Mission for Clean Ganga and Swachh Bharat Mission.



An official release said that the cabinet had in 2008 decided to set up the IDF-OI as an autonomous not-for-profit Trust to facilitate overseas Indian philanthropy into social and development projects in India.



The foundation received only Rs 36.80 lakhs between December 2008 and March 2015 as donation from overseas Indian community and a comprehensive review of IDF-OI was undertaken in 2015, when promotion of the flagship programmes and social and development projects identified by state governments was added to its mandate.



It received Rs 10.16 crore between April 2015 and March 2018 and most of the contribution received were for either projects related to National Mission for Clean Ganga or Swachh Bharat Mission, which are separately administered by their respective administrative agencies, the statement added.



"In order to enhance synergies, improve efficiencies and avoid duplication of work, it was decided by the 9th Meeting of Board of Trustees of the IDF-OI that the Trust would be closed down by March 31, 2018," the release said.