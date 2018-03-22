SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) today condemned the killing of one of its activist in police firing in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

"Instead of using foul language against freedom lovers, Government of Azad Kashmir (PoK) should call for an impartial judicial probe into firing on peaceful protest at Madarpor near Line of Control (LoC) and take action against the culprits who killed Naeem Butt with impunity," JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik said at a condolence meeting here.

He said on March 16, JKLF had called for a peaceful march during which Naeem Butt along with many others received bullets fired by the PoK police on their bodies.

"Naeem succumbed to his wounds yesterday," Malik said.

He claimed bullets were showered on peaceful protesters adding that the killers of Naeem Butt deserved exemplary punishment.