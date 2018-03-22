RANCHI: A Maoist commander carrying a Rs 25 lakh reward was arrested along with his wife in Jharkhand on Thursday while they were undergoing medical procedure to have a child, police said.

Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chouthe said that Prabhakar Tudu alias Rajesh Tudu alias Santhal alias Harish was arrested with his wife Mogli Murmu from an IVF centre in Dhanbad city.

Both were childless and were undergoing treatment.

Tudu was one of the top Maoists who had established the Maoist movement in the Saranda jungles of Jharkhand. He was wanted for 22 incidents and had been associated with the Maoist movement for the past 25 years.

The Odisha government had also declared an award of Rs 10 lakh on his arrest.

Also, another leader of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist), Deo Kumar Singh alias Arvindji, 53, has reportedly died of heart attack, police sources said.

Arvindji was wanted in nine states. Suffering from diabetes, he is said to have succumbed to a heart attack this week, the sources said. But the police have not found his body.

