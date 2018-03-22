VHP may approach Union government seeking it to frame a law to facilitate construction of Ram temple at disputed site.

LUCKNOW: Weighing all the possibilities and keeping options open, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in case of an unfavourable verdict of Supreme Court on Ayodhya issue, may approach Union government seeking it to frame a law to facilitate construction of Ram temple at disputed site.

“We will urge the Centre to make a law for construction of Ram temple,” said’ international organizational general secretary of VHP, Dinesh Chandra in Ayodhya.

The VHP stand, however, hints at its apprehension over the SC verdict which may go either side. VHP has come out with the new stand after Supreme Court bench announced that it would decided only the title suit related to the vexed issue without any emotional bearing taken into account.

While interacting with media persons, the VHP leader expressed confidence of an early verdict in the issue. “Instead of upholding the Allahabad High Court verdict which acknowledge the disputed site as Ram janmabhoomi, though the apex court agreed to hear the title suit, our lawyers are confident of proving it to the court that it is the site where Lord Ram took birth,” Chandra said.

The VHP leader also demanded the Centre, which had acquired 71 acres of land in and around disputed site after the demolition of Babri mosque in 1993, to release 40 acres of it belonging to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas which did not take any compensation against it.

"N now it is the responsibility of the union government to tell a clear message to the people of the country by removing all hurdles in the way of Ram Mandir construction,” he stated.

However, VHP has cautiously kept away from efforts being made at different levels for an out of court settlement to the imbroglio pending in courts for ages.