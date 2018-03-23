MUZAFFARNAGAR: The house of a youth, who allegedly eloped with a girl belonging to a different community, was set on fire by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said today.

The incident happened last evening in Mehalki village near Jansath town, about 26km away from here.

According to a complaint, the youth and the 20-year-old girl, who belonged to different communities, had eloped last week.

The family of the youth had vacated the house following the incident fearing attack, a police official said.

The irate people of the girl's family is suspected to have damaged the house and set a part of it ablaze, the official said, adding that the fire brigade put out the flames.

The situation is normal now after extra police was deployed to ease the tension, he said.

Police are searching for the couple, he added.