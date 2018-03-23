NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday announced the formation of a committee to give recommendations on the salaries of the staff of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat.



In the Lok Sabha, the Speaker said that since the 7th Pay Commission had not made any recommendations, she and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu will decide on the changes deemed desirable in the structure of scales of pay, allowances, leave, pension benefits and other amenities to the officers and all categories of employees of the Secretariat.



The Committee will be headed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Murli Manohar Joshi, who also heads the Estimates Committee, and will have Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, M. Veerappa Moily and Rajya Sabha Member Ram Gopal Yadav.



The Committee will make its recommendations to the Chairman and the Speaker as early as possible, Mahajan added.