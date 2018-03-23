CHANDIGARH: Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of UPA and former Congress President was taken ill on her private visit to Shimla and was rushed back to Delhi today morning.

Sources said that Sonia who was in Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and a Congress leader on a private visit was rushed yesterday late night to Chandigarh by road from Shimla as she was unwell and reportedly declined to go to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla for treatment.

She insisted to be taken back to Delhi. Dr Ramesh Chand, Medical Superintendent of IGMC accompanied Sonia till Chandigarh. She travelled in her own vehicle despite an ambulance which accompanied her cavalcade. She was stable and travelled without stopping anywhere on the way back.

"She came late night to Chandigarh from Shimla along with Priyanka and stayed at the five star hotel `The Lalit’ in IT Park. The doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in the city were put on alert that she might be brought to the hospital in case of any emergency, but she declined to go and stayed at the hotel for the few hours she was in the city,’’ said an insider.

Sources said that reportedly she had some breathing problem.

In the morning she flew back to Delhi on a special chartered flight from the Chandigarh International Airport at 8.30 AM as she along with Priyanka reached the airport at 8.15 am. She had come to Shimla on Wednesday and was scheduled to leave back on Friday.

While in Shimla, both Sonia and Priyanka stayed at Hotel Wildflower Hall in Charabra.

Last time also Sonia had taken ill when she came to Shimla and had to be airlifted by a chartered flight. She comes to Shimla to visit the under-construction house of her daughter Priyanka which is being built at Charabra since 2007.