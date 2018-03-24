NAGAON: A minor girl was allegedly gangraped and set on fire at Dhaniabheti Lalung Gaon in Nagaon district, police said today.

One Zakir Hussain and four others raped the Class-V girl when she was alone at home after returning from school last evening, they said.

After committing the crime the rapists poured kerosene oil on her and set her ablaze.

The girl died this morning at the B P civil hospital here where she was admitted in a critical condition.

The police was looking for Zakir Hussain and his associates.

Angry locals attacked Zakir Hussain's house in protest, while students of the girl's school and the All Assam Students union (AASU) demanded arrest of the accused.