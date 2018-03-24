NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a case against former MCX Managing Director Jignesh Shah, four former Chairmen of Forward Market Commission and six others for their alleged role in helping MCX get the status of a nationwide multi commodity exchange in contravention of rules.

“After registering the case, the agency conducted searches on Friday at nine residential and official premises of accused persons in Mumbai, Gwalior and Shimla, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The CBI has booked the accused persons under IPC sections relating to criminal conspiracy and cheating besides relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.“It was also alleged that then MD and said private company illegally retained shares beyond the permissible 26 % till 2012 and thereby derived wrongful gain of `137 crore (approx.) by selling 26,41,715 excess shares at a rate of `1,032/- per share,” the agency further said.

Besides Shah, the CBI has named then chairmen of Forward Market Commission Bishnu C Khatua, Kewal Ram, Anand Kumar Bhatt and Rajeev Kumar Agarwal, the then Deputy MD of MCX Joseph Massy, the then Deputy Director of FMC Vishal Nair, then Senior Research Assistants of FMC Bhimrao Raibhole and Ujwala Thathare and unknown others. The agency has also booked two firms in the case.