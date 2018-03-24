MUMBAI: A surrendered Naxalite activist was killed, allegedly by Maoist activists, in Dhanora tehsil of Gadchiroli district, police sources have said.

Talwar Madavi (24) native of Nadekal in Korchi tehsil was residing at Darachi village in Dhanora tehsil after surrendering before the police in 2013. He was killed in the forest near the village he was residing on Friday night, a senior police said here on Saturday.

As per the preliminary information, Madavi was woken up from sleep around midnight and was dragged outside his house by a group of 10-12 armed Naxals and was then shot dead.

Naxals allegedly killed their former colleagues on suspicion that he was acting as a police informer, the police officer added.

Madavi’s body was found near the village on Saturday morning. A police team rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, the official added.