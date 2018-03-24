BILASPUR: Over 500 two-wheelers, kept on the premises of a police station, were gutted in fire at Sirgitti in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district today, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Around 1,200 vehicles, seized by various police stations in the area, were kept on the premises of Sirgitti police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Yuvraj Tiwari said.

The fire broke out around 1 pm, he said, adding that the Fire Services were alerted immediately and police personnel present at the station were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The vehicles, seized in a variety of cases, were shifted to Sirgitti police station recently as it has a big open area for parking, he said.

It took about two hours to put out the fire, Tiwari said.

"We are still assessing the exact number of vehicles burnt in the incident," the SHO added.

The cause of the fire was being probed, he said.