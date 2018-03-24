When Dabang police officer apologised

Inspector General of Traffic Basant Rath, who is known as “Dabang” and “Singham” for his style of working recently cut a sorry figure. On Thursday, Rath tweeted a picture of a police vehicle in Srinagar being towed away by a traffic police crane. “Equality before law, ladies and gentlemen,” he captioned. The picture went viral on the social media drawing comments and reaction from the people. However, the police clarified they had requested the traffic department to arrange a crane to carry their vehicle which was down with some technical snag. Soon, Rath admitted the mistake and apologised on Twitter.

Ladakhi woman statue brought to Srinagar

The government has brought the Ladakhi woman statue, which was displayed during the 67th Republic Day parade in New Delhi, to Srinagar. The statue is now at the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) office in Srinagar. The artifact will be on display for public. The fibre statue is of a Ladakhi woman decked with traditional jewellery and has an earthen pot on her head. An official said the statute was to be demolished in New Delhi but the state government requested it was allowed to be taken back to Kashmir. He said the statue will help to showcase the rich cultural ethos of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Dental college strike ends

The students of Srinagar’s Government Dental College and Hospital called off their 11-day strike after the state government accepted their demand. Undergraduate and post graduate students had accused Dr Mohammad Mushtaq, head of the orthodontics department, of physical and mental harassment. They had warned of carrying out their stir indefinitely if no action was taken against Dr Mushtaq. Patient care in the hospital was hit due to the strike.

Traffic disappears after sunset

After sunset, public transport vehicles disappear from roads not only in Srinagar but also in other parts of the Valley causing immense hardships and inconvenience to the people. Passenger buses, sumos and mini-buses disappear from roads after 6.30 pm. Commuters can be daily seen waiting for passenger buses in the evening. Many of them have to hire three-wheelers to reach their destinations while some cover the distance on foot. With no option left, commuters are forced to pay steep fares.



Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123 @gmail.com