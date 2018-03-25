UDALGURI: An Army officer and two militants were injured in an encounter between a joint Army-police team and underground group NDFB (Songbijit) in Darrang district of lower Assam today, police sources said.

Acting on a tip-off on the presence of insurgents at Borjhar under Dhola police station, an operation was conducted.

The militants opened fire at the security forces which also retaliated and an Army captain as well as two NDFB (S) ultras were injured in the exchange of fire, the sources said.

The officer, identified as Captain Prabhakar, suffered injuries on his hands and was given initial treatment, said the doctors treating him at a government hospital in Mongoldoi town.

He has been referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, they said, The two injured militants, identified as Marcus Basumatary and Simon Baglari, were were out of danger, the doctors said.

A handmade rifle with 15 live cartridges and some documents were recovered from the ultras, police said.