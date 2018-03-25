NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leaking details of his official mobile app users to US firms.

"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi was referring to a media report in which a French vigilante hacker in a series of tweets alleged that the personal data including email IDs, photos, gender and names of the users of Modi's mobile app were being sent to a third party domain without their consent.

The Congress President also accused the mainstream media of "burying this critical story, as always".

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018

Gandhi's remarks came days after the BJP accused the Congress of compromising national security by roping in political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica to run its 2019 election campaign.

The firm is allegedly involved in social media data manipulation.