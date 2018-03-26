JAMMU: The police has arrested a cattle smuggler and recovered 32 animals in two separate cases of cattle smuggling in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the first case, the police intercepted a gang of cattle smugglers near Nakkian in Kathua district last night, said a police official, adding that the smugglers, however, fled the under the cover of darkness, leaving behind their herd of 23 cattle, which were seized.

The smugglers, who escaped included two women and two men, with one of them identified as Ajay.

The police is on look out for him and his gang members, the official said.

In another incident, the police arrested one cattle smuggler, identified as Mubarak Hussain and recovered 9 animals from him, the official said, adding two cases have been registered and investigation is on.