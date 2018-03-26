NEW DELHI:A case has been registered against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students for rioting, destruction of public property and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, two days after the students were thrashed and a woman journalist allegedly molested by Delhi Police personnel during a protest march.

A case has also been registered on a complaint by a photojournalist who had alleged snatching of her camera, Delhi Police said in a statement. One woman constable of Delhi Armed Police and a male head constable have been placed under suspension on the basis of the preliminary findings of a vigilance enquiry into the matter.

“The camera has since been traced and the police is contacting the photojournalist to facilitate its restoration,” the statement said.The police are expected to complete by Monday an internal investigation into a complaint by a female journalist alleging molestation by an SHO during the protest.The case against the students has been registered at the Sarojini Nagar police station.

The JNU Students Union said that it was a peaceful march and the police were trying to save their men who had allegedly molested and thrashed students and journalists.“JNUSU condemns the brutality and filing of false FIRs on peacefully marching students and teachers, which is nothing but a desperate bid on the part of Delhi Police to hide their own culpability in wanton violence and molestation,” JNUSU said in a press statement.

Journalists have planned a protest on Monday to seek a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

On Friday, Delhi Police had halted a march by JNU students demanding suspension of Professor Atul Johri, who is accused of sexual harassment, and used water cannons against them. They also baton charged the protesters. Later, a video emerged showing police personnel thrashing and snatching the camera of a female journalist. On Friday night, a journalist alleged that an SHO had molested her. Delhi Police has apologised to the press over the incident.