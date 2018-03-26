NEW DELHI:“Not only this, but also the cost of labour of the farmer himself or any other person of his family who contributes his or her labour in agricultural work will also be added to the cost of production,” said the Prime Minister.

He also emphasised that “an extensive exercise on agricultural reforms is being undertaken across the country to ensure that our farmers get a fair price for their crop.”He said that efforts are on to connect local village mandis to wholesale market and then on with the global market.

Highlighting that he recently visited the Krishi Unnati Mela in the national capital, PM stated he interacted with farmers and scientists to listen and understand their experiences in farming and know about innovations in the agricultural sector.

“But one thing that impressed me most was Meghalaya and the hard work of the farmers of the state. This state has a small area but it has attained a grand success,” said Modi. “Today, the farmers have technology to help them while they work hard in their fields. This has provided a big boost to our agro-producers.”