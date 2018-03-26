New destination for Bollywood tourism

Though Mumbai is known for film stars and glamour world, the metropolis doesn’t have any true Bollywood tourism destination yet. Renowned Bollywood art director Nitin Desai has come forward to fill up this space. A part of ND Studios, which is about a 90-minute drive from the city, is now converted into a Bollywood Theme Park. Times Square, Retro Café, Khau Galli, Chor Bazar, Haunted House, The Royal Palace, Dino Park, Village Set up, Talent Hunt, sets of films like ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and ‘Jodha Akbar’ are some of the attractions that visitors will enjoy. They will also get to know several secrets of the silver screen.

Start-ups as major recruiters

In a first-of-its-kind event, Technology Business Incubator of Sardar Patel Institute of Technology and the Mumbai chapter of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers organised a start-up job internship fair on Saturday. Around 450 students and graduates from engineering and management colleges participated in the event where some 30 early-stage companies offered around 200 roles to them. About two years ago. the IITs had banned some 31 start-ups for turning down job offers after conducting campus interviews. The fair highlighted that the start-ups are preferred by students as they teach them more although the jobs offered may not be sustainable.

Turtles back after two decades

Classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a vulnerable species, Olive Ridley Turtles recently nested and hatched eggs at Versova beach of the city. This was after 20 years that Olive Ridleys chose any beach in the city for nesting. The turtle nesting has come as a token of appreciation for the local residents who had moved hundreds of tons of trash to clean up the shore. The return of turtles to the Mumbai beach is being seen as a proof of how the menace of pollution can be reversed.

Real estate boom or doom?

In yet another first in the city, a single apartment was sold at D120 crore in Worli. In this record real estate deal, Niraj Bajaj of Mukand Ltd is learnt to have shelled out the money for the 1,587 sq m apartment. The apartment will be on the 50th floor in Tower A of Three Sixty West Apartments, which is under construction. Surprisingly, the news of the priciest real estate deal came in the same week when news of the Mumbai real estate market slowdown made headlines. Also, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s decision to cancel his booking of a flat in Worli area too came in the same week.

Our correspondent in Maharashtra abhijit.mulye@gmail.com