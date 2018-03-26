LUCKNOW: Amidst the next bypoll buzz, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday reiterated her stand that the blue brigade would not take part in any of the upcoming by-elections in the state before 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The reiteration has come two days after her party candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar lost the Rajya Sabha battle to the ruling BJP. A day after the result, the BSP chief had made it clear that her party would now focus only on 2019 Lok Sabha polls instead of being a part of any bypoll before it.

Notably, by election to Kairana Lok Sabha seat Noorpur assembly segment in Bijnore district are due following the demise of BJP MP Hukum Singh and MLA Lokesh Chauhan recently.

BSP supremo’s observation at a closed-door meeting with her party’ zonal and district coordinators, is being seen in the political circles as a development which may cast a shadow on her party’s newfound alliance with Samajwadi Party during upcoming bypoll.

Though Mayawati had claimed on Saturday that RS polls results would not impact her alliance with SP, she could not hide her disappointment with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that he should have accorded first priority to BSP candidate and then think of Jaya Bachchan.

Meanwhile, gearing up her party cadre for battle 2019, Mayawati asked them to work for party’s consolidation at grass root level. She assured them that party alliance with SP would continue and cautioned against giving controversial reaction to any provocation against the alliance.

Mayawati also asked the cadre to work in tandem with SP workers to send a positive message about the alliance among the electorate and create a positive atmosphere for the tie-up.

However, the BSP chief did not spare the BJP led Central and state governments.

Firing a fresh salvo at PM Modi, she accused him chanting Dr Ambedkar’s name but working against the ideas of Dalit icon. Mayawati also made light of ‘disillusionment’ among the NDA partners who, she claimed, were drifting away from the BJP owing to its hollow promises and giving an anti-Dalit and anti-deprived governance.

At the same time, she also claimed that the electorate were also dejected by this government, the reflection of which was UP bypoll outcome.

The BSP chief did not spare Raj Bhawan (Governor House) and criticised its stand on various issues and the statements given from time to time. However, Mayawati came down heavily on Yogi-Adityanath-led state government saying it was a failure on all fronts, especially, law and order.