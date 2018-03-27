JAIPUR: Reeling under a huge debt, a man in Rajasthan's Bundi allegedly killed his wife and son and two daughters before consuming poison and slitting his veins in a bid to commit suicide, police said on Monday.



The accused, who is in critical state in hospital, has been identified as Mahesh Kumar Bairwa, 50. He allegedly gave pesticides to his son Prateek, 8, and daughters Simran, 25, and Shivani, 23 and chopped off the neck of his wife Manju Devu, 45.



The matter reportedly came to fore when Bairwa's brother residing in the next house did not see any of them outside the house even as the entire colony's residents had gathered at a public tap to fill water. He peeped through the window only to find his brother and other family members lying unconscious.



Police were called and the door was opened by force.



Police poured water on the face of Bairwa as he was breathing. Soon after he was rushed to hospital where he was reportedly critical till the time of filing of report. However, all other family members were declared dead.



Additional Superintendent of police Dashrath Singh said that the accused was in the kerosene business and was under a huge debt, but police were investigating all facets.

