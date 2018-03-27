NEW DELHI: Union minister Jitendra Singh today met Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the ambitious Katra-Amritsar-Delhi road corridor which is going to be the longest express corridor in India.

Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, met Gadkari to discuss road and highway projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including the status of the two newly-approved National Highways -- the 170 km Basohli-Bhaderwah-Doda Highway through Chhattergala tunnel and Thathri-Kahaljugssar-Kilothran-Mankan-Chochool to Himachal Pradesh Highway respectively.

"The Katra-Amritsar-Delhi express road corridor, which is going to be the longest express corridor in India, also came up for discussion," a statement issued by Singh's office said.

Gadkari assured Singh of full assistance and cooperation in ensuring timely completion of the two National Highway projects, which would be unique not only for the state of Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire country.

Gadkari said most of the other projects for Jammu & Kashmir, including the landmark "Zoji La Pass", have been cleared and the work will start soon.