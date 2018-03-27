LUCKNOW: Having left red-faced by two of its four MLAs who cross voted in favour of the SP-Congress backed BSP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, the ruling BJP ally, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Tuesday decided to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the saffron party.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting called by SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. A cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath government, Rajbhar said that his party needed to have a representation in the Parliament and raise its voice at the highest level to check atrocities on Backwards, Dalits and other oppressed class.

Rajbhar said that he would continue to take on the corrupt bureaucracy which was not working towards the welfare of the backward and other oppressed class in the state.

"Agar garib virodhi taqaton se ladna bhi pada toh sangharsh karenge... (If need be we are ready to fight against the anti-poor forces)," he said.

“Our party workers are still receiving complaints against the officials who will be suspended and even sent to jail," Rajbhar said, while addressing his party workers.

Rajbhar's observation comes nearly a week after he threatened to abstain from voting in the RS elections. He later got assuaged after a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah.

Rajbhar said that his party would help the BJP in making people aware about the schemes of the NDA government at the Centre and the state.