NEW DELHI: A Jodhpur court will announce the verdict in the Salman Khan blackbuck case on April 5.

The Jodhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday under Jodhpur District Presiding Officer Devkumar Khatri issued the date for the decision in the 20-year-old black deer hunting case.

Salman, along with Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh are all accused in the case.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's movie, 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1999, Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with Saif, Neelam, Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village in Rajasthan.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was later filed against Salman and the other actors.