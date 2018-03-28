The portal will also provide the details and the reason of stoppage of pension.

NEW DELHI: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday launched a new portal through which EPFO pensioners will get the details of pension-related information.

The portal will assist users with details like pension payment order number, payment order details, passbook information and other related information.

Further, it will provide help to pensioners to know the status of their life certificate.

It will also provide the details and the reason of stoppage of pension.

The enhanced "Track eKYC" facility for the convenience of members has also been launched to check the status of Aadhaar seeded against their Universal Account Number (UAN).