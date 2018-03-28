LUCKNOW: Launching a broadside on main opposition Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that socialism was reaching its end now.

“Samajwad ab samaptwad ki ore hai (Socialism is towards its end now)” said the CM calling the phenomenon a ‘dhoka’ (deception) and ‘mrigtrishna’ (mirage) which could never become a reality in true sense. The CM was speaking in Vidhan Parishad on the concluding day of budget session here on Wednesday.

Leading the house into a huge furore, the CM continued with his diatribe on ‘samajwad’ amidst frequent interruptions by the leader of opposition in Council, Ahmad Hassan of SP.

The SP members demanded the CM to take back his words on Socialism and wanted the chairman to expunge his comments from the proceedings of the house.

Contradicting CM’s statement over socialism, Ahmad Hassan claimed that the word Socialism was mentioned in the Constitution and its preamble.

“Socialism is the biggest truth of this country,'' said Hassan.

However, the CM continued by hitting back and said that socialism was just a mirage.

“I dont’t need to learn the definition of socialism from Samajwadi Party,” he said and added that it was reflected in Germany as Nazism and in Italy in the form of fascism. “In UP, it is evident in the form of Gundaraj,” maintained the CM.

He even equated the SP leadership covertly with the circus tigers who survived on leftover as they were not capable of hunting. His comment was seen as a reference to SP win in bye-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur after getting into an alliance with the BSP.

Yogi categorically attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for ignoring his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal while siding with BSP. The Cm said that country needed nationalism (rashtrawad) instead of socialism.