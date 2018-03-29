LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Thursday said that the decision to add Dr BR Ambedkar’s middle name 'Ramji' in state records was taken by the government as some states were writing his name incorrectly.

On the recommendation of Naik, the Uttar Pradesh Government has passed an order to officially introduce 'Ramji' as the middle name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state.

"I am a Marathi and so was he. Hindi speaking states have been writing his name incorrectly. Most importantly his name is written as Bhim and Rao as two words, however, the correct way to write is Bhimrao, which is one name," he told ANI.

"His Hindi signature was signed as Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and in English, it was signed as B.R.Ambedkar which in full form becomes Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Ramji was his father’s name. I requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to introduce government resolution so as to correct B.R. Ambedkar’s name everywhere. The Chief Minister kept my words and yesterday brought a new resolution," he added.

India's Dalit social reformer, whose full name is Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, is named as only BR Ambedkar in all official records.