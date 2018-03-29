Beware of speeding on empty roads! There is every chance of traffic police sending challans through post at residential addresses. At present, challans for speeding are issued at nakas. On a trial basis, two-speed cameras are installed on Jan Marg to record speed and click pictures of traffic violators. These cameras come with night vision capability — a feature that will come handy as speeding is reported more after evening. Once the trial is successful, these cameras will be installed in various parts of the city. A large screen installed with the speed cameras displays the speed of an approaching vehicle. Drivers can also note the speed of their mean machines.

Helmets compulsory for women

Helmets will be soon made compulsory for women riding two-wheelers. The Chandigarh Administration has decided that exemption from this rule will be given on medical grounds only. The decision was taken in view of a notice by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the administration on a suo moto petition highlighting the rising number of accidents involving women, who are exempted from wearing helmets on city roads. The administration will soon issue a notification. In 2000, the UT administration issued a notification in this regard but it was withdrawn after protests.

Good news for tipplers

For the first time, consumers will be able to buy both imported and Indian wine and imported beer from petrol pumps and shopping malls in the city. The Chandigarh Administration has allowed these commercial entities to sell alcoholic drinks. As per the excise policy for 2018-19, a shop or establishment in an approved commercial market, petrol pumps or a shop in a mall with a minimum cover area of 300 sq ft will be allowed to sell liquor. These establishments should be air-conditioned with quality flooring and have computerised system for issuing cash memos. Besides cash payment, they have to provide an alternative option of payment for customers.

Golf cart for dignitaries

Golf carts are being arranged to ferry dignitaries during the three-day Governors’ Conference scheduled in the city from May 18 to 20. For the first time, this high-profile event is being held outside Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Invitations have been dispatched to all governors. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 26 governors will attend the three-day conference.

Road stretch to be closed for 3 months

Beginning April 1, traffic on Jan Marg (dividing the road between Sector 16 and 17) from Matka Chowk to the Sector 16-17 light point will not be allowed for three months. Construction work of the second phase of a pedestrian underpass between Sector 17 and Rose Garden will take place in the ensuing period. The Department of Engineering had received a request from the contractor to close the road. The underpass is being constructed under the Smart City project at an approximate cost of `8 crore.

