JAIPUR: Yamuna river water will be supplied to Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts in Rajasthan from Tajewala headworks in Haryana.

The water will be supplied through a pipeline and the Centre will provide financial assistance for the same, the state Water Resources Minister Rampratap said.

As per an interstate Yamuna water sharing agreement in 1994, 1917 cusec water was allotted to Rajasthan from Tajewala headworks but there was no consensus on how the water could be brought to the state.

The state government had proposed to bring the water through a pipeline and requested Centre's financial assistance in a review committee meeting with the union water resources minister Nitin Gadkari on February 15.

"The Centre has given approval on both the proposals of laying pipeline and providing financial assistances," Rampratap said.

The project will address drinking water problem of Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu.

The state was informed by the Centre yesterday following which Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje gave directions to officials to prepare a detailed project report.